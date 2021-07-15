Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $6.87 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS HCIIU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.