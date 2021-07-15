Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $7.44 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $8,037,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,112,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 55,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

