Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $9.86 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 991,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLRMU remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,526. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.