Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $9.89 Million Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,504. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

