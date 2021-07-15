Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $9.97 Million Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

