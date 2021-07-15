Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADERU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 4,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

