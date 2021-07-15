Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 765,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $12,500,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,000,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000.

NASDAQ:ACTDU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,568. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

