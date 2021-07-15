Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURCU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,248,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,427. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

