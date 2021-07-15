Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,131,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $10,886,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $9,920,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,025,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,644,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

