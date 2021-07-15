Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Thursday. 29,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,254. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

