Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,496. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.