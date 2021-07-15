Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 910,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,920,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,771,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,495,000.

PFDRU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

