Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.13. 107,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 262,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$325.08 million and a P/E ratio of -24.88.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

