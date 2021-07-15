Ark Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $120.55 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,612,320 coins and its circulating supply is 130,491,423 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

