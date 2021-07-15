ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,639,354 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $775.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.