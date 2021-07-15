Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,680 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.