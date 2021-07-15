Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 240,340 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orange by 11.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 933,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orange by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,471 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.28. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

