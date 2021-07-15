Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 498,926 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 498,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

