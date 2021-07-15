Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 120,017 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,017 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Gates Industrial worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

