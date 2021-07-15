Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 7,058 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 709,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 104.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $9,410,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $319.22 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

