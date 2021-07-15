Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 930,348 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of CAE worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 68.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.