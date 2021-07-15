Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Kforce worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

