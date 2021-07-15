Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

