Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Acushnet worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 97.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

