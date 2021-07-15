Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Open Lending worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

