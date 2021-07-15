Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,036 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.