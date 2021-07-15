Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,207 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

CCU stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

