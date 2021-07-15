Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Element Solutions worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

ESI stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

