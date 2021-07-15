Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NXGN opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.