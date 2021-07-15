Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 538.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of J2 Global worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000.

J2 Global stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

