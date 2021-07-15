Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Paya worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $42,273,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $39,002,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $30,382,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth $31,970,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

