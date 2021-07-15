Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $7.05 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

