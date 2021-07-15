Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $7.88 Million in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

