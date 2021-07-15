Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,726 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

