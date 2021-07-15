Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,831,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.29 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

