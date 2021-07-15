Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 564,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

SHO opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

