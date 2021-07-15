Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 16,176 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of BlackLine worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BlackLine by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,897 shares of company stock worth $13,466,374. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

