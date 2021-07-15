Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 49,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

