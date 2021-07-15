Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 71,999 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of Golar LNG worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 432.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

