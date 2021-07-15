Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of BrightView worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BrightView during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

BV stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

