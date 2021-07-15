Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,621 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

IHG opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

