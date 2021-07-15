Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Kraton worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kraton by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kraton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

