Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.29% of Arch Resources worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.