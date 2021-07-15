Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 12,640 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

