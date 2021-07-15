Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 14,088 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.20% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.