Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 243,685 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,685 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

