Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 33,809 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

