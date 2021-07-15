Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 61,792 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.99% of Echo Global Logistics worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $762.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

