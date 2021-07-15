Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,077,784 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,077,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919,187 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

