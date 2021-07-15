Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 80,466 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of ArcBest worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.35. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

